Manchester United to go back for Antony

Manchester United are set to reignite their interest in signing Ajax winger Antony, according to Sky Sports. The two clubs held initial talks at the start of the window, but their respective valuations were too far apart as Ajax demanded €80 million and United refused to go that high.

United boss Erik ten Hag, who coached Antony before leaving Ajax himself at the end of last season, is believed to be keen on signing another forward. The 20-time English champions are believed to have seen their offer of €130m for Joao Felix rejected by Atletico Madrid, along with a €50m one for midfielder Matheus Cunha.