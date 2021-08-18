Arsenal close in on Martin Odegaard

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent deal very soon, as multiple sources have reported, including the likes of Fabrizio Romano, Sky Sports and The Athletic.

Despite being a Real player since 2015, Odegaard has made only eight La Liga appearances for the Spanish giants. He has had loan spells with Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad, before joining Arsenal for the second half of last season. The Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was obviously happy with his contribution, and the club have been trying to find a way to make the deal permanent ever since.

Odegaard himself appeared to have closed that door earlier this summer, believing there would be a role for him to play at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, things have obviously changed since then and both he and Real are now open to the possibility of parting ways. Odegaard played for Real during the pre-season, but head coach Carlo Ancelotti left him out of the squad completely for the league-opening win away to Alaves last week.

Meanwhile, Arsenal were said to be considering alternative targets for their attacking midfield section, just in case. James Maddison of Leicester City has been spoken of, as was Emilliano Buendia before he made the move from Norwich City to Aston Villa. Last year, the club pursued a deal for Houssem Aouar, but failed to reach an agreement with Olympique Lyon.

But Odegaard was always their primary target, and it seems they will finally get their man. They want the deal concluded quickly; they need to register the 22-year-old Norway international by Friday midday, in order to have him available for the clash against Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal will apparently pay an initial fee of £30 million, with £4m more to come through add-ons.