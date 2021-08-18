CONFIRMED: Juventus agree Manuel Locatelli deal

Juventus have confirmed the agreement to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo, pending a medical. The deal is reportedly an initial one-season loan, at the end of which the Old Lady will have the obligation to make it permanent for €35 million.

It has been clear for a while that the 23-year-old Italy international would leave Sassuolo at some point this summer, and Juventus have always been his likeliest destination, despite Sassuolo chairman Giovanni Carnevali hinting at interest from abroad as well and many believing he was referring to Arsenal.

The Gunners withdrew from the race when it became clear Granit Xhaka would not be leaving the Emirates, though their chances of beating Juventus to Locatelli’s signature were never realistic.