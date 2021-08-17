CONFIRMED: AS Roma sign Tammy Abraham

AS Roma have completed and confirmed the signing of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea. The Serie A club will pay a fee of around €40 million for the striker who has signed a contract set to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico for five years.

Abraham returned to Chelsea from a loan with Aston Villa in the summer of 2019, when the Blues were hit with a transfer ban and sold Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. Frank Lampard, the manager at the time, had no choice but to put his faith in young players, and Abraham delivered nicely.

However, the club soon moved to improve their attacking ranks and with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner now to compete against, Abraham wouldn’t be getting nearly the game-time he craves under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were open to the sale with several clubs interested, and the 23-year-old has now joined Jose Mourinho at Roma.