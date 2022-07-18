Paulo Dybala to undergo AS Roma medical

AS Roma are reportedly set to complete the signing of Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus. The Argentinian forward is scheduled to undergo the medical preceding the signing of his new contract, set to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico for three years while he earns up to €6 million per season.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Roma held a meeting with Dybala’s representatives on Sunday, with both head coach Jose Mourinho and sporting director Tiago Pinto doing their best to convince the 28-year-old that the Italian capital is the best place for him to be as Roma seek to build on the success of last season, when they became the first club to win the Europa Conference League.

Their efforts have obviously produced results, and Dybala is now set to be a part of their project, explained to him personally by Mourinho who had been asking for this player to be the club’s primary target in the market.

The first club that was mentioned as Dybala’s potential destination when it became known he would leave Juventus was Inter Milan. Then AC Milan and Roma apparently joined the race, while Napoli are believed to have thrown in their hat late on. All four clubs are believed to have made an acceptable offer to the player, and it seems the prospect of working with Mourinho proved the key factor in the final decision being made.