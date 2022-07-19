CONFIRMED: Tottenham Hotspur sign Djed Spence

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that they’ve completed the signing of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. As the sixth signing of the summer, the 21-year-old is set to become the latest piece of the puzzle as Antonio Conte seeks to turn his team into genuine title contenders.

As an attack-minded right-back, Spence is well suited to play as a wing-back in a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 system, with Conte known for his preference for three players in the back line.

The fee Spurs have agreed to pay for Spence, who helped Nottingham Forest earn Premier League promotion while on loan last season, is reportedly set at around £12.5m, and the contract that he’s signed is devised to keep him in North London until the summer of 2027.