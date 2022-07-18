CONFIRMED: Barcelona sign Robert Lewandowski

Mere days after getting the Raphinha deal over the line for a total amount of €65m, Barcelona have completed and confirmed the signing of Robert Lewandowski, spending another €50m on the striker who’s about to turn 34.

Many have expressed bewilderment at how the Catalan club intend to fund these arrivals given their well-documented financial crisis, but it’s obviously worth mentioning that they’re reportedly working hard on departures too, most notably the proposed sale of Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United.

As for Lewandowski, whatever he achieves with Barcelona, he’ll always be remembered for what he did playing for Bayern. In eight years with the Bavarians, he scored a total of 344 goals and produced 72 assists in 375 matches in all competitions. His contribution in the eight Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals and the 2020 Champions League triumph was quite clear.

Bayern will reportedly receive a fee of €45 million for the Poland international, and another €5m through add-ons.

Following the transfer of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City, the Bundesliga has lost its two biggest goalscoring stars in one window.