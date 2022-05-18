Future uncertain for William Saliba

The future is extremely murky for William Saliba at this point. The Arsenal defender spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Olympique Marseille and his excellent performances have helped Jorge Sampaoli’s team come within sight of a place in next season’s Champions League.

Saliba has just won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award, and speaking at the award ceremony, he touched the subject of his future.

“It’s an honour, a source of pride. I dedicate this trophy to my teammates, my club and the supporters, ” he said.

“Did I play my last match with Olympique Marseille? I don’t know. The future will tell us.

“The most important thing is to confirm this good season by qualifying for the Champions League. Afterwards, we’ll see.”