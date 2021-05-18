Top clubs to battle for Dean Henderson

Top clubs around Europe are preparing to race for the signature of Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper preformed brilliantly while on loan at Sheffield United in 2019-20 and returned to Old Trafford last summer, hoping for a proper chance to fight for the place between the posts against David De Gea. He started 11 Premier League games this term, with the experienced Spaniard favoured by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the other 25 and set to start against Fulham this evening (Tuesday) as well.

Henderson is apparently unhappy about the situation and unless he is promised the No.1 spot for next season, he will ask to leave the club. What’s more, at United they don’t think both Henderson and De Gea will be in their ranks past this summer.

Henderson has five years remaining on his contract; De Gea has three, with the club having the option to extend it for one more.