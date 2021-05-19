Alisson Becker set for new Liverpool contract talks

Liverpool have penciled in talks with Alisson Becker and his representatives over a new contract for the 28-year-old goalkeeper for the upcoming summer, according to The Telegraph.

Alisson turned an unlikely hero for his team as he went into the opposition box to score what turned out to be a 95th-minute winner against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, but the club’s decision to offer the Brazil international fresh, improved terms was made before that match. Under the terms of his current contract, Alisson is bound to the Merseyside club until 2024, and the new deal is simply supposed to reflect and reward his immense contribution to the success of recent years.

Since Alisson joined their ranks after the disastrous 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool have won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League, and he has made a total of 128 appearances in all competitions so far, keeping a clean sheet on 57 occasions.