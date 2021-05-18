Lautaro Martinez will not leave Inter

Lautaro Martinez has recently revealed he has no intention of leaving Inter Milan this summer.

The 23-year-old striker was heavily linked with Barcelona last summer, but the Catalan club weren’t able to afford his €111 million release clause with Inter unwilling to consider anything less, and he stayed put.

More recently, former Inter forwards Nicola Ventola and Christian Vieri discussed the Argentinian’s prospects in a Twitch interview, and Ventola said there was an agreement in place for Lautaro to leave Inter for Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

However, Lautaro himself insists he is happy at Inter, where he’s just won the Serie A title, knocking Juventus off the perch the Old Lady firmly occupied for nine straight years. Speaking to Sky in Italy, he confirmed that his agent is currently working with the Nerazzurri on setting the personal terms for a new contract. His current one expires in 2023, and it seems now is the perfect time to renew the commitment if he truly plans to be at Inter for a long time yet.

With one game of the season to go, Lautaro has scored 18 goals and produced 10 assists in all competitions for Inter this season.

Meanwhile, reports elsewhere claim Inter boss Antonio Conte is also in discussions about a new contract. Apparently, the former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea boss is prepared to take a pay cut, acknowledging the club’s difficult financial position, but he wants assurances over the summer transfer plans. One of the most important conditions in his books is for the club not to entertain any offers for Lautaro.