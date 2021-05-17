Harry Kane asks to leave Spurs

Harry Kane has told Tottenham Hotspur he wants to leave the club this summer, according to Sky Sports.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Harry Kane has told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer pic.twitter.com/u3PDDg5a2h — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2021

This is certainly the development Spurs supporters had been afraid of the most over the last couple of months, especially after reports suggested the star striker would do this in the case of his team missing out on Champions League qualification for next season.

At the moment, Spurs are in sixth place with 59 points to their name with two matches to play, and theoretically, a top-four finish is still theoretically possible, but it’s highly unlikely they’ll be able to leapfrog both Liverpool (fifth, 63) and Chelsea (fourth, 64).

And it seems Kane has become disillusioned with his team’s chances and has started looking at potential destinations. Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been in contact with the England captain’s representatives, but whether Kane ends up at any of those clubs is another matter.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is known as a very tough negotiator when it comes to player sales and there can be no doubt that the sum the club will demand for Kane’s services will be huge, well over £100 million. There will hardly be a club out there with the ability to pay that with all the financial implications of the still-ongoing pandemic. What’s more, it’s quite plausible that Levy will not even consider entering talks with any other Premier League club about his prized asset.

If so, it could perhaps, open the door for Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain, who were credited with interest in the past. In any case, Spurs are believed to be preparing for any eventuality, looking at potential replacements for the man currently tied in the Golden Boot race with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at 22 goals.

Unsurprisingly, Spurs aren’t willing to discuss Kane’s wish at the moment.

“We have a season to finish and we want to finish it as strongly as possible,” a club spokesperson has told Sky Sports. “That’s all we are focused on.”