Luka Modric will retire at Real Madrid – Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti says Luka Modric will retire at the club.

Modric joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for a reported fee of €35 million, and he was immediately branded as ‘the worst signing’ of La Liga that summer by the Spanish press. However, the Croatia captain has properly shut down such mindless criticism since, winning four Champions League trophies, four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and topping it all off with the 2018 Best FIFA Men’s Player together with the Ballon d’Or.

Now 36, Modric has been extending his contract with Real year-for-year and his current one expires at the end of the season. A new extension is obviously underway as he shows no sign of slowing down, and Ancelotti is confident that the attacking midfielder will only leave Real Madrid when he stops playing altogether.