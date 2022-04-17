PSG set to offer Kylian Mbappe €100m per season

Paris Saint-Germain are working on a new offer for Kylian Mbappe in order to convince him not to leave as a free agent this summer, and according to Miguel Delaney of the Independent, it’ll include wages of €100 million per season, the captain’s armband, and the duration of the contract of only two years.

Such an offer would obviously acknowledge the 23-year-old as the most important player at the club, ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar, and if he accepts, it would raise his star status even higher than it already is, while enabling him to take control of his own future again relatively soon. The appeal is quite clear.

The offer itself would represent a flexing of PSG’s financial might, and the prospect of beating off the interest of Real Madrid would be an attractive one to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid are still confident of prizing Mbappe away from the French capital and bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu without paying a transfer fee at the end of this season. They would obviously have to pay him very handsomely themselves, for all the talk of their greatness and tradition, and the narrative that every player wants to play for Real Madrid. But whatever they’ve offered him, it’s not very likely to match PSG’s proposal.

Further more, during the January transfer window, reports coming from Spain claimed Mbappe’s move to Madrid had already been agreed and that it would be officially announced after the two teams met in the round of 16 of the Champions League. That is now long gone and the end of the season is looming ever closer, but there is still no official announcement from any of the parties involved.

It seems Mbappe hasn’t made his mind up yet after all.