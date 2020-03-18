PSG and Chelsea Mulling Summer Move For Pjanic

Embed from Getty Images

Miralem Pjanic should be considered as one of the best central midfielders in the world. The Bosnia-Herzegovina international is a key cog in Juventus’ midfield and, given his importance to the side, it shouldn’t be surprising to see other teams getting interest in his services.

That’s exactly what has happened over the last few days, as both Paris St-Germain and Chelsea are planning summer bids for the talented 29-year-old Juventus star midfielder. However, trying to lure Pjanic away from The Old Lady might be very complicated.

Pjanic has said time and time again that he’s very comfortable at Juventus and, given his age, he could be in line for just one big contract in his career. Who’s to say Juventus can’t give him that deal? He’s already one of the highest-paid players on the squad and has grown to become vital in the team’s tactical scheme, regardless of the manager.

PSG have always been keen in making a move for Pjanic, but have struck out time and time again. Chelsea had not been linked with him in the past, but Manchester City already tried to sign him and also failed. Despite the growing interest in his services, don’t expect Pjanic to leave the Serie A giants any time soon.