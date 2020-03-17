Manchester United Trigger One-Year Extension In Nemanja Matic’s Contract

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have done a great job to extend their players over the last few years, and they have trigged an automatic 12-month extension to keep one of their most experienced players in the squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

We are talking about Nemanja Matic. The 31-year-old midfielder, who has been one of the most consistent midfielders on the Old Trafford squad over the last few months, is now set to enjoy another year at Old Trafford following this automatic extension.

The Serbia international, who has made over 100 appearances for The Red Devils during his career, was set to become a free agent at the end of the current season since his three-year deal was bound to expire. Many believed he would have left the side but instead, he chose to extend it for one more year after seeing his playing time increase heavily in the second half of the season.

Matic could even extend the deal for more time, keeping him at Old Trafford for years to come. He was linked with a move to either Inter Milan or AC Milan a few weeks ago, but those talks should be put to rest by now.

Matic’s recent form has encouraged United to extend his stay to 2021. He has made 109 appearances for the Old Trafford club since joining from Chelsea in a £40m deal in 2017.