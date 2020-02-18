Boubakary Soumare Getting Closer To Summer Exit

Embed from Getty Images

One of the top defensive midfielders in Ligue 1 could be close to complete a switch towards a more competitive environment, as Lille star Boubakary Soumare looks set to leave the club once the current season comes to a closer.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the talented defensive specialist, and all three teams could be ready to submit summer bids given the recent developments. Soumare was left out of Lille’s match against Marseille during last weekend due to “tension” between the player and his club.

There are rumours of a potential departure of the 20-year-old, and that could be causing the problem. Soumare’s manager Christophe Galtier has admitted that there is “tension” between the defensive midfielder and the club, which is why he was left out of Sunday’s crunch clash against Marseille.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakout season with Lille, as he has made 29 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and AC Milan have all expressed different degrees of interest in the midfielder, who could have left Lille during the recent January transfer window.

Soumare joined Lille in 2017 after signing as a free agent from PSG.