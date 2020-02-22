Arsenal Mulling Jonathan Tah Move

Embed from Getty Images

One of Arsenal’s biggest concerns this season has been the lack of quality and depth on defence. The Gunners currently sit outside the UEFA Champions League zone and one of the reasons behind that has been their subpar play on their own end.

As things stand out, it’s clear Mikel Arteta will aim to strengthen the team defensively heading into the summer transfer window and looking towards the 2020-21 campaign. One of the team’s main objectives will be to sign Germany international Jonathan Tah.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has been identified as a top target for The Gunners, and the Premier League giants are ready to activate the £34m release clause in the 24-year-old’s contract. Given how much Tah has grown over the last few months, that amount is a bargain for someone who could easily become one of the best center-backs in Europe soon than later.

Arsenal currently have Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari and David Luiz as top centre-back alternatives, with the likes of Callum Chambers and Rob Holding providing coverage. While that’s a nice depth, Tah would automatically become the team’s top defensive alternative.

Tah has racked up 18 appearances for Leverkusen during the current season. He is valued at €37m according to Transfermarkt.