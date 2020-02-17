Inter Milan Showing Interest In Tahith Chong Summer Move

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United could be on the verge of losing one of their top prospects this summer due to the inability to agree on a new contract between both parties. We’re talking about Dutch winger Tahith Chong.

The highly-rated prospect has not been able to impress this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tutelage and while he has gotten chances, he hasn’t made the most out of them. The Premier League giants are reluctant to extend his deal until he can prove his worth as a member of the senior squad.

With that scenario, Chong could leave the club for free in the summer as he will be out of contract. Inter Milan are already aware of the situation and they could be set to offer him a deal to join them in time for the 2020-21 season.

This is not the first time Chong is linked with a Serie A switch, though. Juventus already approached him earlier this year, and we could be in line to witness a bidding war for the talented, yet raw, winger. Both would be open to sign him as a free agent.

United and Inter have made several businesses of late, though. The Serie A giants already signed Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young from the Old Trafford side during the last few months.