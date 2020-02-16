Ki Sung-Yueng Could Make A Move To MLS

The new Major League Soccer season is getting closer and closer. There is less than two weeks left before the first kick off and the 26 teams are getting ready for new challenges. That also means they are trying to sign new players and improve their squads, which some sides want to do with Ki Sung-Yueng.

The South Korean midfielder is a target for the Major League Soccer teams, according to OSEN. This would be an interesting development, as Ki is a free agent since this January and he could be a real coup if he was to return to his best form in MLS.

The former Celtic and Swansea midfielder was doing very well in the Premier League for a couple of years, but it all started getting worse for him when he made a move to Newcastle United. He is currently training back home in order to be ready to play straight away after signing.