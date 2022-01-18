Sead Kolasinac joins Marseille after Arsenal contract termination

Arsenal have officially confirmed that they’ve terminated the contract of Sead Kolasinac by mutual consent, and Olympique Marseille have confirmed his arrival on a free transfer.

Kolasinac joined the Gunners from Schalke 04 in 2017, also as a free agent. He made a total of 118 appearances in an Arsenal shirt in all competitions, scoring five goals and assisting his teammates on 15 occasions from his position on the left defensive flank.

The 28-year-old had fallen out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta, and Arsenal signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica last summer to replace him as the cover for Kieran Tierney in his position.

Kolasinac still managed five appearances this season, two in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup, and two in the Carabao Cup.