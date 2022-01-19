Bayern prepared to sell Lewandowski if new contract is not agreed

According to SportBild, Bayern Munich are prepared to sell Robert Lewandowski in the summer if the striker doesn’t sign a new contract between now and then.

Lewandowski was named FIFA’s Men’s Best Player of the Year a few days ago, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain star and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, and Liverpool’s goal machine, Mohamed Salah.

The Poland international joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund as a free agent back in the summer of 2014. His quality was already there for everyone to see at that point, but since then, he’s been nothing short of world-class for the Bavarians, and at the age of 33, he’s sill on top of his game. This term, he has 34 goals in 27 matches in all competitions to his name so far, and it’s only January.

There can be no doubt that Lewandowski has played a crucial part in everything Bayern have achieved in the last seven and a half years, which incudes seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal trophies, and the 2020 Champions League. Overall, Lewandowski has scored 328 goals in 356 matches for Bayern, contributing 68 assists along the way.

However, Lewandowski is now in the final 18 months of his contract, and though Bayern are keen to have him in their ranks past the summer of 2023, the reigning German champions would apparently rather part ways with him at the end of this season for a fee, than enable him to force another free transfer 12 months later.

Real Madrid have been credited with interest in Lewandowski, with president Florentino Perez reportedly seeing him as an option to help form a new ‘Galactico’ era at the Santiago Bernabeu. It has also been said that PSG would be willing to sign him if Kylian Mbappe makes his way to Madrid. And with Dortmund potentially losing Erling Haaland at the end of the season, it would be interesting to see if Lewandowski would be open to giving something back to the club which helped him on his way to greatness.