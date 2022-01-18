Juventus interested in Anthony Martial

Juventus are interested in signing Anthony Martial from Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Martial apparently had offers to join Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur on an initial loan for the rest of the season, but if he is to leave Old Trafford, the 26-year-old forward isn’t interested in staying in England.

Meanwhile, Juventus are working out a potential cost of a loan deal themselves. There has been no official contact between the two clubs as of yet. Sevilla have been credited with interest as well, as have Barcelona.

Martial’s desire to leave United is no big secret, despite manager Ralf Rangnick recently claiming the matter had been resolved and confirming that the player was due back in team training soon.