Arsenal push for Arthur Melo loan

Arsenal are working hard to find an agreement with Juventus over the proposed loan move for Arthur Melo for the remaining part of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are currently without their preferred midfield pair. Thomas Partey is away, representing Ghana at the African Cup of Nations, while Granit Xhaka is suspended for the next two matches after picking up his second straight red card of the season in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal against Liverpool last week. The Swiss international was supposed to have served one match of the suspension already, but the North London Derby that was supposed to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was postponed. It means Xhaka will now miss the Premier League clash with Burnley at the weekend, as well as the second leg against Liverpool.

The potential arrival of Arthur wouldn’t be likely to mean anything for these two games, his presence for the rest of the season would certainly help Arsenal’s chances of finishing inside the top four and finally nailing a spot in the Champions League. The 25-year-old is believed to be keen to make the switch, feeling it would help his chances of making the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The problem is at the other end, however. Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri considers Arthur a useful member of his squad, even if the player isn’t regularly in his starting XI. He has instructed the people at the club in charge of transfer not to agree to any deal unless they secure a suitable replacement.

In that aspect, Juventus have been credited with interest in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria.