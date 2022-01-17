Bruno Fernandes rejects new contract offer from Manchester United

According to multiple sources, Bruno Fernandes has rejected an offer of a new contract from Manchester United.

Fernandes is still on his original contract, the one he signed upon joining the club in January 2020, reportedly worth around £100,000 per week. His impact for United was immediate, and just 10 months later, the club opened talks about potentially increasing his earnings to reward his contribution on the pitch.

However, the talks seemed to have dragged on for practically a year, and the 27-year-old has now rejected the club’s offer as the proposed new deal would’ve left him well-short of the club’s top earners. Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford are believed to be at the £200,000-per-week mark, all before bonuses, but Fernandes wants be in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo (£400,000) and David De Gea (£375,000).

Meanwhile, United won’t be in a hurry to accept Fernandes’ demands, as his current deal doesn’t expire before the summer of 2025 and they have the option to extend it by another year.