Liverpool considering Renato Sanches as Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool are considering the possibility of moving for Renato Sanches of Lille OSC, according to French outlet Le10Sport, as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum is playing the last season on his contract with the Premier League champions. He has been one of the most important players in their successes under the command of Jurgen Klopp in recent years, and it’s very likely that both Klopp and the club would prefer to keep hold of his services for years to come.

However, the talks about a new deal that were held during last season broke down, and his departure from Anfield next summer grows more imminent with each passing day. The 29-year-old is reportedly worried about his role at the club should he choose to recommit, though it could be that would also like to test himself playing in another league.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman didn’t hide his wish to bring his compatriot to the Camp Nou, so that’s certainly a possible destination for him.

As for Sanches, he came through the ranks at Benfica’s academy and was promoted to their first team in October 2015. He made his way to Bayern Munich less than a year later, but he didn’t produce the required impact for the Bundesliga champions and spent 2017/18 on loan at Swansea City. He then returned to the parent club for what would be his last season at the Allianz Arena and joined Lille for €20m in the summer of 2019.

This season, he has played in 10 games in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side so far. At the age of 23, Sanches likely has the best years of his career still in front of him, though filling Wijnaldum’s boots at Anfield certainly wouldn’t be an easy task.