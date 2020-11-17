Adama Traore and Wolves reach deadlock in contract talks

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Adama Traore have reached a deadlock in their negotiations over a new contract for the winger, according to The Athletic.

There have been many reports of interest in Traore from other clubs both in England and elsewhere last season, but Wolves managed to repel all advances with a demand reportedly amounting to over €100 million for his services.

More recent stories suggested that the 25-year-old was closing in on a new deal, one that would see his wages rise significantly, but the talks have now reached an impasse. Further more, Traore apparently believes that is the reason for manager Nuno Espirito Santo leaving him out of his starting XI in recent matches.

There is no pressure on the club yet, though, given that Traore’s current deal doesn’t expire before the summer of 2023.