Gareth Bale closing in on Spurs return

Gareth Bale is reportedly close to returning to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

As Jonathan Barnett, the agent representing the Welsh winger, told Sky Sports, the deal is not done yet and it is a complicated one, but there is a reason to believe Bale is now closer to leaving the Spanish giants than he has ever been since he made the move in the other direction in 2013. If the discussions continue to go as well as they have been, it could all be done very quickly.

Unlike Barnett, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho would not reveal anything when asked about the matter ahead of his team’s Europa League qualifier against Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Thursday. He only said he had tried to sign Bale during his own time at Real (2010-2013) but it always proved impossible.

Nonetheless, Mourinho has apparently spoken already to the 31-year-old, having obtained permission from Real to do so, explaining his potential role in the team should he return to north London, and Bale has in turn revealed to the Portuguese tactician that Spurs still have a big place in his heart.

Bale is still in Madrid, awaiting permission to fly out to London, but is understood to be very excited by the positive flow of the talks. Some financial points of a potential deal have already been agreed, while others are yet to be ironed out.

Bale isn’t believed to be ready to accept a reduction of his £600,000-a-week wages, and the talks are currently focused on a loan while Real would prefer a permanent parting of ways with the player.