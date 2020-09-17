Liverpool and Bayern Munich agree Thiago Alcantara deal

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement concerning the transfer of Thiago Alcantara from the Allianz Arena to Anfield, according to multiple sources.

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara. They will look to sign him regardless of another midfielder leaving. Around £27m. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) September 17, 2020

The links between the Premier League champions and the Spain international have been going on for several months now. His contact with Bayern expires next summer and he has rejected all offers of a new one, seeking a new challenge in his illustrious career.

However, Liverpool truly took their time in making the approach, which led many to believe they were only keeping the option as a contingency plan should Georginio Wijnaldum leave. Like Thiago, the Dutchman is 29 and in the final year of his contract, though he reportedly held positive talks with manager Jurgen Klopp about signing a new one. Nonetheless, as Paul Joyce of The Times says, Liverpool’s move for Thiago does not depend on another midfielder leaving.

Liverpool were also believed to be unwilling to match Bayern’s €30m demand in terms of the fee for Thiago, but that also apparently isn’t the case. That has now turned out to be the amount the Reds will actually be paying to secure the services of one of the best passers of the ball in the game.

Thiago was absolutely vital in Bayern’s run to Champions League glory this summer, and his presence is certain to give Klopp’s midfield a new dimension. Liverpool’s formidable front three are likely to benefit hugely, with their ability to make darting runs and get into goalscoring positions.

Manchester United were also reportedly interested, but they haven’t taken any concrete steps towards signing Thiago.