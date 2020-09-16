Tottenham Hotspur to sign Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Sergio Reguilon after agreeing the deal with both Real Madrid and the player himself, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United were previously keen on the 23-year-old left-back, who had a superb 2019/20 season on loan at Sevilla, helping them finish inside the top four in La Liga and win the Europa League. Reguilon had objections to moving to Old Trafford either, but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement due to United being unwilling to accept Real’s demands of a buy-back clause, as Romano wrote for The Guardian.

Spurs apparently took advantage of the situation and swooped in, agreeing to the demanded clause and to pay a fee of up to €30 million (£27.6m) for the services of the newly established Spain international.

Despite the obvious and indisputable talent he possesses, as well as the season he had at Sevilla (he was voted the best left-back in La Liga last season), there is still no place for Reguilon at Real Madrid. Head coach Zinedine Zidane prefers last season’s signing Ferland Mendy and the club’s long-standing servant on the left defensive flank Marcelo. Real haven’t made any signings this summer due to the financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the €30m they’ll receive for an extra player in a well-stocked position will certainly be welcome.

Meanwhile, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho made it very clear almost immediately upon arrival that he doesn’t have a spot for Danny Rose in his team. The 30-year-old England international spent the second half of 2019/20 on loan at Newcastle, and now he’s been left without a squad number at Spurs, which obviously means Mourinho hasn’t changed his mind about him. The arrival of Reguilon would probably be the final blow to his career at the club.