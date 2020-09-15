CONFIRMED: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal have confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new contract, set to keep him at the club until 2023.

It was rather obvious that the 32-year-old Gabonese was keen to stay put and extend his employment with the Gunners, but it took a relatively long time to recommit because he needed assurances from the club about their ambitions, about their willingness to invest in the team and work hard to get back to where they once were – at the very top of English football and in the Champions League. They haven’t got there yet, but their recent performances certainly look promising.

“Signing for this special club was never in doubt,” the forward told the club’s official website after putting pen to paper.

“It’s thanks to our fans, my teammates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here. I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal.”

Arsenal failed to finish inside the top six in the Premier League last season, and their involvement in Europe hung on winning the FA Cup. They surprised a lot of people by knocking out Manchester City in the semifinal, before beating Chelsea for the trophy.

The Gunners signed Willian from Chelsea on a free transfer and added defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille OSC to their ranks for a reported fee of £27 million. They are now reportedly in talks with Torino over a possible departure of midfielder Lucas Torreira and remain keen on signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.