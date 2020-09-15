Jack Grealish signs new Aston Villa contract

Jack Grealish has signed a new contract with Aston Villa, it has been confirmed officially.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with Manchester United all through last summer and beyond. Even the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and him hitting the ground running at Old Trafford didn’t do much to quash those rumours, but this new contract might.

Grealish is now committed to Aston Villa until 2025, and if his price under old contract, reportedly of over €80 million, was thought to be too high, it is likely to get much higher now.

The club CEO Christian Purslow described the Villa captain as “an emblem of our Owner’s vision for Aston Villa”. For his part, Grealish told the club’s official website that he was delighted to pledge his services to his boyhood club once more.