Barcelona agree Memphis Depay deal?

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Memphis Depay and the deal with Olympique Lyon is ready too, but the official announcement from either club will have to wait a bit longer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ronald Koeman, now in charge of the team at Barcelona, has reportedly informed Luis Suarez that he has no place in his plans for 2020/21. The 33-year-old Uruguay international has apparently already agreed to join Juventus, but the contract between him and the Catalan club runs until next summer and he demands to be paid out in full to leave.

Koeman is keen to bring in Depay to take his place as the man furthest up the pitch, but Romano says Suarez has to leave the Camp Nou before the Dutch international can come. Depay has agreed a four-year deal with Barcelona and the fee Lyon should receive is set at €30 million, including add-ons.

The Blaugrana have now completely withdrawn interest in Lautaro Martinez, their long-standing target, who is expected to sign a new deal with Inter Milan. No offer has been sent for Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum yet, and reports claim the Dutch midfielder is keen on staying at Anfield. Thiago Alcantara is much more likely to head for the Premier League than to return to Camp Nou, though his exact destination remains unknown amid repeated links with the English champions.

Meanwhile, Romano also says that the deal for Arturo Vidal to leave Barcelona for Inter is practically done and the Chilean should arrive to Milan soon.