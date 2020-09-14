Manchester United to abandon Sancho talks

Manchester United are reportedly making alternative plans with their talks with Borussia Dortmund over Jadon Sancho not yielding desired results.

As relayed by The Telegraph, the Bundesliga club are standing fast on their valuation of €120 million (£108m) of the winger and aren’t prepared to discuss any amount lower than that. United obviously don’t seem willing to pay that much and have already begun identifying other targets, such as Gareth Bale, Ivan Perisic and Douglas Costa.

They had been hoping to get the deal done during this transfer window, but they expected a lower price due to Sancho’s willingness to come to Old Trafford and the fact that no other club has made any concrete move towards signing him. However, Dortmund appear more than happy to hold on to the 20-year-old for another season.

It is expected that potential rivals for his signature will have appeared by then.