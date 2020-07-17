Manchester City Keen To Sign Ajax Star Defender This Summer

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester City are keen to bolster their left-back depth ahead of the 2020-21 season and the name of Nicolas Tagliafico has emerged as a possibility for the upcoming transfer window that opens up at the end of July.

Pep Guardiola wants to improve the team’s depth on both sides of the ball ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and left-back might be one of the biggest needs. Benjamin Mendy can’t seem to stay healthy and Oleksandr Zinchenko has not progressed as expected. Thus, the Ajax star might be an alternative for City.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old defender is bound to leave the Eredivisie giants and, in fact, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag recently stated that Tagliafico is “likely to leave” the club in the coming weeks. City, however, are not the only team keen on his services. Chelsea are also mulling a move for the Argentina international, especially if they can’t sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

Last month, The Sun reported that the full-back could cost just over £20m. He would be an absolute bargain for that price, although it remains to be seen whether The Citizens are indeed after him, or if he is part of “several options” to bolster the team’s depth at that particular position.