Manchester City Mulling Lautaro Martinez Move

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester City are keen to make a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, as they view the Argentina international as the perfect long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Aguero, who is dealing with a knee injury, will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 Premier League season and it’s unlikely that he will be fit to play in the UEFA Champions League final rounds next month. Plus, he is already 32 so is not getting any younger.

Martinez, on the other hand, is viewed as one of the best young strikers in Europe and has been linked with a move away from Inter Milan several times. Barcelona have been mulling a move for his services, but The Citizens won’t go down without a fight. Plus, the 22-year-old is refusing to extend his current deal with the Italian giants.

Martinez has netted 18 goals in 39 games for Inter this season across all competitions. They would need to spend a big chunk of their transfer budget to acquire Martinez, however, as the striker has a £98.5m release clause in his current deal.