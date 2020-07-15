Benjamin Henrichs Secures RB Leipzig Switch

Embed from Getty Images

RB Leipzig will play in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League and have already secured their first signing to bolster their defensive depth. The Bundesliga giants have struck out a deal to sign AS Monaco right-back Benjamin Henrichs on loan for the entire 2020-21 campaign.

Henrichs, 23, has been a full international with Germany and decided to move back to Germany after his Monaco move didn’t fulfill his expectations. Monaco were built to contend for the title, but they were forced to play a secondary role and didn’t even sniff the title race with the likes of Lyon and PSG, just to name a few.

The former Leverkusen star will have that chance at Leipzig, as they finished third in the Bundesliga last season. That said, the team lost star forward Timo Werner and other players, such as Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer, could leave the club in the coming weeks as well.

Since joining from Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2018-19 season, Henrichs made 44 appearances for Les Monegasques, notching one goal and three assists along the way. He registered 15 appearances for the club last term, including 13 in Ligue 1 play. The right-back has also won three caps with Die Mannschaft.