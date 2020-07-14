Manchester City Will Have Massive Transfer Budget This Summer

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester City will have lots of money to spend once the 2020-21 transfer window rolls around in the coming weeks.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the transfer market, The Citizens are expected to make major moves once again. According to a report from Jamie Jackson, of The Guardian, Pep Guardiola will be given about £150m to bolster his City squad. That’s an impressive amount of money in a year where several players might be available at a discount fee due to financial reasons.

Several names have already being linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2020-21 season. According to reports, Guardiola — who will be offered a new, lucrative deal to remain in charge of the club — might target names such as Kalidou Koulibaly, David Alaba, Lautaro Martinez and Ferran Torres, just to name a few.

This comes on the heels of Manchester City receiving the green light to participate in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. The Citizens already have one of the most talented squads in the world and, with millions to spend, they’ll likely get even stronger by the time the 2020-21 campaign rolls around.