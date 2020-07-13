Bayern Munich Identify Two Midfield Targets

Embed from Getty Images

Bayern Munich need to bolster their midfield depth ahead of the 2020-21 season, especially if Thiago Alcantara ends up leaving the club. The Spanish midfielder has requested a move away from the German champions in the coming months, and the club is expected to grant his wish.

If that ends up being true, Bayern already have quality alternatives to play in central midfield such as Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, just to name a few. However, their overall depth might get thinner and, due to this, the Bundesliga giants have identified two targets to solve that problem next season.

According to a report from French outlet Le10Sport, Die Roten are keen to make a move for either Tiemoue Bakayoko or Tanguy Ndombele. Bayakoko has been playing on loan at Monaco from Chelsea, while Ndombele has been struggling to find a regular role at Tottenham.

Bakayoko seems like the most likely signing of the two, as the Spurs have been reluctant to entertain rumors for the former Lyon star. Either player would be a solid addition for a Bayern side that’ll undoubtedly need to bolster their midfield depth if Alcantara ends up leaving in the next few months.