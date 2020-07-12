Leicester City Showing Interest In Luka Jovic

Embed from Getty Images

It’s fair to say Luka Jovic’s tenure at Real Madrid hasn’t gone as expected in his first year at the club, and the Serbian striker might not get another chance to prove himself at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

All signs indicate Real Madrid are keen to part ways with Jovic during the upcoming transfer window and Leicester City could be one of his potential destinations. According to Ieuan Ivett, from The Daily Mail, Leicester City are planning a £31million swoop for the Real Madrid striker.

Leicester’s idea is quite simple — they believe Jovic might be available at a discount fee given how bad things have gone in his first season with Los Merengues. They plan to take advantage of that since they’re keen to partner the Serbian with Jamie Vardy upfront. The coaching staff feels Jovic represents a sizable upgrade over Kelechi Iheanacho.

Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for the 22-year-old, but they must realize they’re not going to get anything even close to what they paid for him last season. Los Merengues signed the Serbian from Eintracht Frankfurt after paying a £54million fee for his services.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers addressed the interest in the striker, as according to the Daily Star, he ‘believes a change of scene could help rediscover his goalscoring form.’