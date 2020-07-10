Kevin de Bruyne Not Leaving Manchester City This Summer

Embed from Getty Images

Kevin de Bruyne has consolidated himself as one of the best playmakers in Europe, so it shouldn’t be surprising to see his name appear as a potential reinforcement for some of the best teams in the world.

However, the Belgium international, 29, is not expected to leave Manchester City any time soon. His agent confirmed the news, saying the talented playmaker is not going to depart the Etihad Stadium even if the club is allowed to play in the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-21 season.

Real Madrid and PSG have been linked with a move for De Bruyne, who also played for Chelsea in the past. However, Manchester City are not likely to put him in the market so easily. Few midfielders in the world are as decisive and as impactful as he has been for City in 2019-20. He is the engine that makes the team run, which says a lot considering the abundance of attacking talent in The Citizens.

De Bruyne has 11 goals and 18 assists in 32 Premier League appearances this season. He is the only player in England’s top-flight to register double-digit goals and assists at the same time.