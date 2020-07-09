Norwich Set Asking Price For Ben Godfrey

Embed from Getty Images

Norwich have set an asking price for team looking to sign their star defender, Ben Godfrey, ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old has been one of Norwich City’s most consistent players during the 2019-20 season. The Canaries are likely to get relegated back to the 2020-21 English Championship and, if that’s the case, all signs point towards the defender leaving the side.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have both shown an intention to sign Godfrey. However, Norwich are not likely to part ways with the defender unless they receive the £50m they are asking for his services. That seems like a steep price to pay for two teams that aren’t exactly loaded with money.

There are also chances of Norwich staying in the Premier League, as it wouldn’t be odd if some teams come knocking on his door. That said, right now his most likely destination seems to be the Bundesliga, home of several other Brittish talents such as Ethan Ampadu and Jadon Sancho, just to name a few.

Godfrey has made 28 appearances for The Canaries this season.