Adama Traore Race Heating Up With Two Teams Interested

Adama Traore has always been sindicated as one of the most profitable players in the current Wolverhampton squad. The Spanish winger has been heavily linked with a move to a bigger side, and there is a good chance that becomes a reality before the start of the 2020-21 season.

According to a report from Mark Ogden, of ESPN, both Manchester City and Juventus are reportedly leading the chase to sign Traore once the current campaign comes to a close. The 24-year-old winger is expected to leave the Molineux outfit if they can’t secure a Champions League berth in 2020-21, and these two sides have already expressed an intention to acquire him.

City and Juventus are not alone in the race for the speedy winger, though. Manchester United were linked with a move for him during January this year, while Barcelona have been thinking about bringing him back. Traore spent his youth years with the Spanish giants, but he left the side when he couldn’t crack a first-team role.

Everything will depend on what happens with Wolverhampton, but all signs indicate they are bound to play in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League instead of the Champions League. If that happens, Traore is quite likely to seek for greener pastures during the upcoming transfer window.