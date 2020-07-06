Allan Saint-Maximin Generating Lots Of Interest

Embed from Getty Images

Allan Saint-Maximin has been one of Newcastle’s best players since the 2019-20 Premier League campaign re-started last month. However, the French winger might not remain at the St. James’ Park for a considerable period of time following his recent displays.

The 23-year-old, who suffered an injury last week and is at risk of missing Wednesday’s contest against Manchester City, has been gathering interest from top sides following his latest performances. PSG expressed interest in signing him during the weekend, but the Ligue 1 champions are not the only team keen on his services.

According to a report from French outlet Le10Sport, both Arsenal and Napoli are also keen to make a move for the former Nice and Monaco starlet. It remains to be seen if either side will attempt a move for the left winger, however, as Newcastle boss Steve Bruce recently poured cold water in the rumours. He said there is “no way” Saint-Maximin leaves the club during the upcoming transfer window.

Saint-Maximin, who is yet to represent France at the international level, has registered three goals and five assists in 22 Premier League appearances for The Magpies in 2019-20. He has scored once and assisted thrice since the league resumed last month, though.