Several Teams Interested In James Rodriguez Move

James Rodriguez has not been able to thrive at Real Madrid and has been left out of the squad by manager Zinedine Zidane on a consistent basis. The former Monaco star is tired of that situation and has made it clear that he wants to leave Los Merengues once the current campaign ends.

Real Madrid also know the best thing they can do is to offload James as soon as possible. The Colombia international has made it clear that he no longer wants to play a part at Real Madrid and is looking to depart the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this summer. He was close to leave the club last summer, but Real Madrid backed down at the very last minute.

Atletico Madrid and Napoli are believed to be keen in the talented playmaker, who was one of the best players in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. If Real Madrid want to avoid giving him away for free, though, then they would have to hope for a transfer fee around the €25million range. It’s hard to receive more for a player who has barely played in 2019-20.

Napoli and Atletico are not the only possible destinations for the former Monaco star, who has one year left on his contract, rather than lose him for free next year. Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United and Wolves are also thought to be interested in the 28-year-old.