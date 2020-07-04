Kepa Could Be Loaned Out From Chelsea Next Season

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future at Chelsea is certainly uncertain. The Spain goalkeeper is currently not in a good position at Stamford Bridge, with Frank Lampard unimpressed with his performances this saeson. Kepa was incredibly inconsistent and unable to guard his goal the way it would be expected from a player for whose transfer the Blues had to fork out 80 million euros.

That is why Chelsea are looking towards new goalkeepers in the market this summer and that is also why Kepa is being linked with a move out. Arrizabalaga is now being linked with a loan move and that one could be to his Spain. Rather than returning to Athletic Club, Kepa could join Sevilla, if the Sun are to be believed.

Arrizabalaga reportedly earns around 150k pounds per week at Stamford Bridge and Sevilla are ready to negotiate a potential deal that could work out well all of the sides in the deal.