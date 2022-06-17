CONFIRMED: Tottenham Hotspur sign Yves Bissouma

Tottenham Hotspur have completed and confirmed the signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion on a four-year contract. There has been no confirmation on the transfer fee involved, but numerous reports claim the amount of £25 million will change hands.

“We are delighted to announce the transfer of Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion, subject to the granting of a work permit,” the official Spurs statement reads.

A 23-cap Mali international, the 25-year-old defensive midfielder joined Brighton in 2018 and made a total of 123 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls, scoring six goals. He’ll now become the latest piece of the puzzle as Antonio Conte works on assembling a side capable of fighting for trophies.