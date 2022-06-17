Bayern Munich and Liverpool reach Sadio Mane agreement

It has finally happened. After two failed attempts, Bayern Munich have finally had an offer for the services of Sadio Mane accepted by Liverpool, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce.

The first offer was reportedly set at £25 million straight, with no add-ons. The second one was slightly less than that as a guaranteed fee but with (rather unreasonable) add-ons defined to potentially take it to £30m.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich reach agreement on Sadio Mane deal. Guaranteed fee of £27.5million [€32million], plus £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievements. The total package is worth £35.1million [€41million]. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 17, 2022

Having seen those bids rejected, the Bavarians deployed a delegation under the command of sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic to meet Liverpool face-to-face, and it seems the meeting has produced the result desired by the Bundesliga champions. Numerous reports claim that the 30-year-old Senegalese has already agreed personal terms on a three-year contract with Bayern, and if so, all that remains to be done is the medical which precedes the move being made official.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 for £34m as what turned out to have been the first of many great signings made under Jurgen Klopp. He’s been a great influence in the team which went on to win the Champions League in 2019, followed by the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, the Premier League in 2020, and the English cup double this year. In all competitions, Mane scored 120 goals and produced 48 assists in 269 appearances for the Reds.

Given that Mane used to play on the left or in the central attacking position, Liverpool already appear to have acquired suitable replacements in Luis Diaz in January and Darwin Nunez a couple of days ago.

As for Mane, he could end up being a replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern, with the Poland captain pushing to join Barcelona.