Bayern Munich delegation travel for Liverpool face-to-face talks over Sadio Mane

A delegation from Bayern Munich, with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic in charge, has embarked upon a trip to meet Liverpool for face-to-face talks over their desire to sign Sadio Mane this summer, according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

Bayern have already made their intentions to bring Mane in quite clear to Liverpool, submitting two offers for his services already, but neither was considered good enough by the Premier League and Champions League runners-up. The first was apparently set at £25 million, and the other was presented as a £30m one, even though it actually consisted of £23.5m guaranteed and £6.5m through add-ons which included clauses like Bayern winning the Bundesliga throughout Mane’s stay at the Allianz Arena and the Senegalese forward winning multiple Ballon d’Or awards.

The last offer to date was deemed laughable at Anfield, but their openness to meeting the Bayern delegation indicates readiness to proceed with the talks in order to find a solution to the apparent impasse.

Mane has one year left on his Liverpool contract, and even though negotiations over a new deal were expected to take place this summer, the 30-year-old has informed the club of his wish to seek a new challenge elsewhere. The fact that the Merseysiders are open to letting him leave isn’t surprising given that they’ve already secured a promising replacement in Darwin Nunez, but they aren’t likely to deviate too much from their asking price of £42.5m.

If the deal goes through, Mane could be seen as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is reportedly pushing to leave Bayern amid strong interest from Barcelona.

As for Liverpool, Divock Origi has already been confirmed as a departure on a free transfer, and Takumi Minamino is of interest to AS Monaco and Olympique Lyon.