Dean Henderson close to Nottingham Forest loan

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is close to joining Nottingham Forest on loan for the upcoming season, according to Sky Sports.

All parties are in agreement about the deal going through, and the only issue still to be resolved is whether it should include an option for the newly promoted Premier League side to turn it into a permanent one next summer. Forest want that option and are pushing for it to be included, but United would prefer to remain in control of the 25-year-old’s future, with his contract with the 20-time English champions set to run until 2025.

Henderson is a product of the academy at United, and he’s already had a number of loan spells, the latest being with Sheffield United in 2019/20.